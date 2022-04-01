Funeral Arrangements Set For Fallen Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley

Funeral arrangements for fallen Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley have been announced.
A public viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home, located at 701 N. Mount St, Baltimore MD 21207.
The viewing will be held on the following dates:
- Sunday Jan. 9, from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Monday Jan. 10, from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The funeral will be held Jan. 11 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt St., Baltimore, Md., 21201
The Wake will begin at 9:00 a.m.
The Service will be held at 10:00 a.m.
