Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Funeral Arrangements Set For Fallen Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Keona Holley
Keona Holley Photo Credit: Keona Holley Facebook

Funeral arrangements for fallen Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley have been announced. 

A public viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home, located at 701 N. Mount St, Baltimore MD 21207.

The viewing will be held on the following dates:

  • Sunday Jan. 9, from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • Monday Jan. 10, from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The funeral will be held Jan. 11 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt St., Baltimore, Md., 21201

The Wake will begin at  9:00 a.m.

The Service will be held at 10:00 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.