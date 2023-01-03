Former Diplomat's Daughter Sophia Negroponte Found Guilty Of Montgomery County Murder

The daughter of a former UN diplomat has been convicted of murdering a Bethesda man in Rockville in 2020, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Washington, DC resident Sophia Negroponte was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Yusuf Rasmussen and now will face 40 years in prison when she is sentenced in late March.

Negroponte was arrested at a home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue in Rockville in February 2020 when they were called to the residence and found Rasmussen stabbed to death.

Police say that a witness at the home on the night of the murder advised responding officers from the Rockville City and Montgomery County police departments that a victim - later identified as Rasmussen - had been cut in the throat and the suspect was still at the scene.

According to investigators, officers entered the home, where they found Negroponte on top of her victim shouting “I’m sorry” as both were covered in blood. Rasmussen was treated at the scene but pronounced dead by paramedics.

Officials said that Negroponte and Rasmussen had been drinking and watching television before a minor fight broke out between the two that was witnessed by a third party. That argument heated up and Rasmussen said that he was leaving the home, though he returned when he couldn’t find his phone.

While searching for the phone, the witness stated that Negroponte went to the kitchen to remove a knife, lunged at Rasmussen in “an aggressive manner with the kitchen knife,” targeting his neck area.

Rasmussen was struck, and the witness said he could see blood spurting from his neck as he fell to the floor with Negroponte on top of him. He then called the police and waited for officers to arrive.

Body-cam footage from the night of the murder can be seen above, and audio of the 911 call from the witness can be heard here.

“Negroponte was transported to police headquarters, where she was advised of her rights and elected to make a statement in which she agreed that she and Rasmussen were arguing over a silly issue and that things calmed down before they amped up again,” according to police.

“It was during this time that Negroponte advised that she only remembers removing a knife from Rasmussen’s neck and laying atop him yelling for him not to die.”

Following the announcement of Negroponte’s conviction, Rasmussen's family issued a statement thanking the first responders, investigators, and medical personnel involved in the case.

“Yousuf was a kind and gentle soul, a loving person who brought our family and his many friend's great joy in his 24 years of life,” his family said in a prepared statement. “We will carry him with us forever.

“We are grateful for the dedication and professionalism of Maryland and Montgomery County officials, notably in the Circuit Court, the State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Victim Assistance program,” they continued. “Above all, we wish to thank the many people and emergency medical technicians who rushed to the scene and tried to save Yousuf’s precious life.”

