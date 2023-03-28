Decapitation Victim's Drunken Wheaton Killer Gets Life In Prison

A Maryland man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in the murder and near-decapitation of a 21-year-old man in Montgomery County two years ago, the state’s attorney announced on Tuesday, March 28.

Jose Lara-Chacon, 26, of Wheaton, has been sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended after he twice hit Dimer Diaz Martinez with a baseball bat before stabbing him in the neck in 2021, authorities said.

Lara-Chacon was convicted of first-degree murder stemming from the Jan. 22, 2021 incident, in an apartment in the 12000 block of Viers Mill Road in Wheaton.

Lara-Chacon himself called 911 and requested first responders rush to the apartment, saying that he and his victim had been drinking and he injured Diaz Martinez. Diaz Martinez had been nearly decapitated when responders arrived.

In addition to his prison term, Lara-Chacon was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon his release.

