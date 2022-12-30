Bethesda Native Katie Ledecky Wins Female Athlete Of The Year For Second Time

Bethesda native Katie Ledecky has won the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the second time, after a panel of dozens of sports writers and editors voted for her to receive the honor, Fox 45 reports.

Ledecky previously won the award in 2017, and this year narrowly won against American track star Sydney McLaughlin. Basketball player A'ja Wilson finished third, the outlet continues.

Ledecky has held the long-course world record in both the 800 and 1,500 meter freestyle since 2013, and broke her own record by more than 10 seconds and won the 1,500 by nearly 15 seconds. To read the full report by Fox 45, click here.

