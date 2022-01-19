Amazon Delivery Driver Suspected Of Stealing Packages In Maryland: Police

An Amazon delivery driver is suspected of stealing a package from a home in Bowie after making a delivery to the same address, according to police.

On Jan. 5, at approximately 4:46 P.M., the suspect stole a UPS package from a residence on the 3500 block of Evans Mill Ct., after making his expected delivery, Bowie Police said.

The theft was caught on a residential security camera and the suspect is believed to be an Amazon delivery driver, according to officials, who may be responsible for additional package thefts.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

