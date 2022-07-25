Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
News

Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing In Montgomery County For Days

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Molina Villatoro
Molina Villatoro Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Rockville teen who has been missing for days, authorities say.

Molina Villatoro was last seen in the 4500 block of Falcon Court around 8:40 p.m., Saturday, July 23, according to Montgomery County Police.

Villatoro is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Molina Villatoro is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.