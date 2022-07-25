Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing In Montgomery County For Days

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Rockville teen who has been missing for days, authorities say.

Molina Villatoro was last seen in the 4500 block of Falcon Court around 8:40 p.m., Saturday, July 23, according to Montgomery County Police.

Villatoro is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Molina Villatoro is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279- 8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.