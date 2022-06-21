Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Montgomery County

Ishaan Bhardwaj
Ishaan Bhardwaj Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Seen him?

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teen who was reported missing in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Fifth District Investigative Section issued an alert on Tuesday, June 21 for 18-year-old Boyds resident Ishaan Bhardwaj, who was last seen in the area of the 14300 block of Brass Wheel Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

Investigators described Bhardwaj as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey Nike shorts.

Police said that Bhardwaj's friends and families are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Bhardwaj or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (301) 279-8000, or the Fifth District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6237.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

