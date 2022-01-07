Alert Issued For 39-Year-Old Woman Missing For A Week In Montgomery County

Seen her?

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old woman who has not been seen in a week.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police's Cold Case Unit issued an alert regarding Silver Spring resident Meron Gebrehiwot, 39, who was last seen in the 1900 block of Featherwood Street on Friday, June 24.

Gebrehiwot was described as being approximately 5-foot-5 weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long dress and a head scarf.

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Gebrehiwot or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (301) 279-8000 or the Major Crimes Division Cold Case Unit at (240) 773-5070.

