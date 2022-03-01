Alcoholics Anonymous Sponsor Sexually Assaults Sponsee In Maryland: Police

Police have arrested a man in Montgomery County for sexually assaulting a woman he met and sponsored through Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), according to police.

On Dec. 27, 2021, investigators responded to a hospital where they met with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted in the 4100 block of Landgreen St. in Aspen Hill.

The investigation conducted by Montgomery County Police determined that the victim joined a local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) approximately 10 weeks prior.

AA group leader Michael Joseph Weschler, Jr., befriended the victim and invited her to his home, to help her with treatment and the "required acts of service." While at his house, the victim was sexually assaulted by Weschler, Jr, according to police.

Detectives are concerned that Weschler, Jr. may have used his position within Alcoholics Anonymous to sexually assault other women. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division Sex Assault Unit at 240-773-5050.

