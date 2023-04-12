Accused Attempted Killer Leads Police Through Multiple State Car Chase

A Derwood man is in custody after a police chase through three counties.

Johnny Franklin Dove, Jr., 22, led Montgomery County police officers through an extensive chase beginning in Loudoun County, Virginia on Tuesday, April 11.

Dove was wanted for first-degree attempted murder in connection with a violent domestic assault that occurred on Sunday, April 9.

A warrant was filed for Dove on Monday, April 10. On Tuesday, April 11, police located Dove in Clarksburg and attempted a traffic stop. Dove fled the scene and led police into Frederick County.

Dove was able to get away from officers and switch vehicles, eventually driving to Loudoun County, Virginia.

Detectives were able to find Dove in Loudoun County and take him into custody at the Loudoun County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

