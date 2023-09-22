Newport Mill Middle School Locked Down Due To Reports Of Shots Fired In The Area (Developing)

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police at around 1 p.m. advising that security at Newport Mill Middle School has placed the school on lockdown in Kensington following the sounds of shots fired, officials say.

According to the police, the incident does not involve the school and there is no active threat to students.

While the investigation continues, there will be an increased police presence in the area.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

