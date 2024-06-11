Neighbor Kills Dog Violently Attacking Its Owner During Walk In Takoma Park: Police

Officers from the Takoma Park Police Department received a distress call at around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning about a woman in the 8300 block of Roanoke Avenue screaming in pain.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with three dogs, one of which attacked her when she attempted to break up a fight between them.

Investigators say that a resident on Roanoke Avenue was alerted by the woman's screams and cries, and he rushed from his home to help when he saw her being dragged by the aggressive dog.

According to police, when the neighbor approached, the aggressive dog began to charge at him, prompting him to discharge a gun in self-defense, striking the animal twice.

The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment and evaluation for treatment of injuries sustained in the attack. The dog died from its injuries.

Investigators are now probing the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog attack and shooting.

