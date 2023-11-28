NBA Star's Mega Mansion In Bethesda Sells For $1 Million Under Asking Price (Look Inside)

Bradley Beal's home at 8913 Holly Leaf Lane hit the market last fall, after the three-time All-Star was traded from the Wizards to the Phoenix Suns.

The 13,482-square-foot Bethesda estate was listed for approximately $10 million but sold for $9.1, Zillow shows.

It features nine bathrooms, six bedrooms, a four car garage, as well as two basketball courts for good measure sitting on nearly 14,000 square feet.

The home was built by Winmar Construction and includes a "true indoor-outdoor lifestyle home," they said, claiming that potential buyers can "imagine Miami meets Bel Air."

Other amenities include a pool, pool house, a "perfect kitchen for the at-home chef or a caterer," and is in what was described as a "tranquil, private, and friendly neighborhood" in Montgomery County.

There is also a two-story basement, a suite for visitors, spa, full-size tennis court with stadium lighting, and a "one-of-a-kind underground, NBA-built, certified half-court regulation basketball court.

During his 11-year career - all spent with the Wizards before the trade - Beal has averaged more than 22 points per game to go along with an average of 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

