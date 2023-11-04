Music Studio Shooter Sentenced For Partially Paralyzing 19-Year-Old In Montgomery County

Germantown resident Marvin Frazier, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended after being convicted for his role in a violent assault in August 2020 when he shot one person and pistol-whipped a 20-year-old man in an incident caught on camera.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office said that Frazier and his victims were associated with rival gangs. He was arrested in 2022.

According to court documents, late on Aug. 8, 2020, Frazier used a loaded handgun to assault Christian Jordan and Kashlem Attoh, leaving the latter partially paralyzed with a "significant lung wound," after they were attacked unprovoked inside a music studio on Montgomery Village Avenue in Gaithersburg.

During the scuffle, Attoh was initially able to break free and made it outside, at which point Frazier turned his attention to Jordan, pointing it at his head until Attoh came back armed with a pistol, at which point he was shot at least twice.

With Attoh down, prosecutors say that Frazier continued to attack Jordan, stole his backpack, then took Attoh's gun.

Officials noted that Frazier was prohibited from possession a weapon due to a previous felony conviction.

At the time of the incident, Frazier was on probation for unrelated gun charges. He faces an additional 18 years in prison when he goes to trial for that matter in February.

Frazier was convicted by a jury in April of:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of use of a handgun in a crime of violence;

Illegal possession of a handgun.

In addition to his prison term, Frazier was also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation when he is released.

