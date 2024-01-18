Overcast 29°

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Delays For Commuters On I-495 In Montgomery County

Thursday's evening commute was a sluggish one for some travelers on I-495 in Montgomery County as crews cleared a multi-vehicle crash near the American Legion Bridge.

Traffic was backed up on I-495 in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
The crash resulted in major delays in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
First responders were called at around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, to the Outer Loop of I-495, where there was a five-vehicle crash that resulted in several lanes being closed and rubbernecking from motorists heading in the opposite direction.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No information about possible injuries was released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new details are released.

