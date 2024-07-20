A Few Clouds 78°

SHARE

Motorcyclist In Dickerson Critically Injured In Crash Involving Tractor (Developing)

One person suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County involving farm equipment.

Old Hundred Road and Thurston Road in Dickerson

Old Hundred Road and Thurston Road in Dickerson

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders were called to the area of Old Hundred Road and Thurston Road in Dickerson on Saturday afternoon, where there was a reported crash involving a motorcyclist and a tractor.

The incident led to road closures in the area. It remains under investigation. One person suffered what were described as traumatic injuries.

No additional details were provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE