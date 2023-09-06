Montgomery County Schools DOT Employees Admit To Misconduct For $320K Fraud Scheme

Charles Ewald, 37, of Knoxville, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but five suspended, after admitting to the scam earlier this year, authorities announced.

The scam began in 2009 when Todd Watkins, 56, of Jefferson - who also pleaded guilty to the scheme - began conspiring with Ewald

Prosecutors say that Watkins assumed his position in 2009, and beginning in 2016 and through September 2021, he failed to properly manage the contract for the purchases of school buses and the use of purchasing cards in his department.

During the scheme, Ewald was able to steal more than $320,000 from the school district.

Ewald pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 18 to charges of felony theft scheme having a value of over $100,000 and misdemeanor misconduct in office. As part of his plea, Ewald also paid $250,000 in restitution and was ordered to pay an additional $74,500 by the end of his probation.

“We thank Judge McAuliffe for an appropriate and just sentence for (a man) who committed one of the worst financial crimes to ever victimize Montgomery County Public Schools," State's Attorney John McCarthy said.

"This was a breach of the community’s trust as Mr. Ewald stole a significant amount of taxpayer dollars over a period of several years."

