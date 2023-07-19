Montgomery County Native To Make History At Women's World Cup

Sofia Harrison, who was born in Montgomery County and raised in Columbia, where she starred at Atholton High School, will be among the 'Filipinas" representing the national team as it makes its World Cup debut on the big stage.

It will be the first time any team - men's or women's - from the country to play at any World Cup.

The 24-year-old defender's career in Howard County was star-studded, as she lettered four times in soccer (and twice in basketball) and was a four-time all-Howard County selection.

As a senior she was on the all-state team and was voted the Fan's Choice Howard County Girl's Soccer Player of the Year.

She won a champion that season, was named the Atholton High School Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year, and was the runner-up for the Howard County Female Athlete of the Year before taking her talents to Slippery Rock University.

In her pro career, Harrison has spent time playing for Coppermine United in the USWSL and shortly for Frauen-Bundesliga club Werder Bremen in Germany.

She has been a starter for the National Team during their run through the Asian Cup and has been a mainstay in the lineup.

Harrison and the Philippines will hit the field for the first time in team history at a World Cup during a game scheduled to air at 1 a.m. on Friday, July 21 against Switzerland.

They then will square off against host New Zealand on Tuesday, July 25 and Norway on Sunday, July 30.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.