Mayday: Fire Collapses Mormon Church In Chevy Chase

First responders in Montgomery County and Washington DC were called to a two-alarm fire that broke out at a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormon church), authorities announced.

According to officials, the roof collapsed and the church sustained significant damage. One firefighter was injured battling the blaze.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

