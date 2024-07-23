Masturbating Man Wearing Disney Hat Wanted Following Incident On Takoma Park Trail: Police

An alert was issued by Maryland-National Capital Park Police this week as they attempt to track down a man wanted in connection to an indecent exposure incident on the Sligo Creek Trail in Takoma Park earlier this month.

According to investigators, there were multiple claims of indecent conduct that was reported between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 on the trail between Jackson Road and Flower Avenue.

Three women were approached by the wanted man, who was reportedly pleasuring himself. They were able to spook him, and he ran away from the area.

Since the incident, police noted that there has been increased patrols in the area as they attempt to locate him.

The suspect was described as being a Hispanic man who was between 17 and 23 years old. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black and red basketball shorts, and a blue Disney Lilo and Stitch bucket-style hat.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Park Police Tip Line by calling (301) 929-2748.

