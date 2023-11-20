Maryland Mother With Weeks To Live Keeping Focus On Family

A community is rallying behind a beloved mother of five in Maryland who is looking to spend her last months on Earth working to support her family in any way she can.

Tens of thousands of dollars have already been raised on behalf of Smith's family after she was diagnosed with Invasive Lobular Carcinoma and underwent eight rounds of Chemotherapy and 15 radiation sessions, all of which proved fruitless as she fell more ill and decided to call it quits.

"This is a fundraiser I never dreamed I would have to create," Smith said.

Since starting a GoFundMe campaign, more than $80,000 has been raised on behalf of Smith and her family as she is "preparing (herself), (her) husband, and (their) children for (her) departure."

"I have young, sensitive, creative and intelligent children that I want to support through this world," she said. "My dream would be to hold their hands and guide them into adulthood, but that dream is slipping away.

"My cancer metastasized to my bones and my brain, which causes limited activity with my children."

Well-wishers were quick to flood Smith's fundraiser with hopes and prayers following her fatal prognosis.

"This story touches the very core of humanity," one donor wrote. "I cannot imagine what this family, especially these kids must be going through. I only hope that with this nominal support, it will help to show them that others are thinking of them.

"I pray for you Kourtni. God has you in His care and He will guide and protect your children. God bless you and family."

Her story has spread well beyond the DMV region, and has since become a national story.

"Came across your story on the local news in Connecticut," LaShawna Cole said. "I was touched by your story. Praying God's peace and favor over you and your family during this difficult season."

Since starting the fundraiser, which quickly went viral across the community, more than 2,300 people have donated to the cause as Smith prepares to say her somber final goodbyes.

"As I near the end of the road, my goal is to provide my husband with financial assistance for my funeral expenses as he will be a single father."

Anyone interested in donating to the family can do so here.

