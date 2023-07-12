Man Kicked Out Of Nightclub Charged With Parking Garage Murder In Silver Spring, Police Say

Ramone Christopher Ramsey, who has no known address, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murdering 21-year-old Baltimore man Kymani Elijah Bailey early on Saturday, July 8, investigators said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on July 8, officers were called to the Montgomery County Public Parking Garage 3 in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, where there was a reported shooting with Bailey suffering from a gunshot wound in the first level of the facility.

He was pronounced dead inside the garage by first responders.

Investigators say that Ramsay was identified as the shooting suspect after investigators reviewed surveillance video from inside the garage, and it was later determined that he may have been disgruntled after getting the boot from the club for undisclosed reasons.

Police say that Ramsay is alleged to have shot Bailey as he was walking through the parking lot with friends.

There is no known connection between the two.

A warrant was issued for first-degree murder and other offenses over the weekend, and Ramsay was arrested on Wednesday, July 12 on the charges.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.