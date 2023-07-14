Man Found Shot, Killed In White Oak Apartment Complex Parking Lot: Police

At approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle after there were reports of a car that had struck several other vehicles.

Police say that they found the driver at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

No information about the victim or possible shooter has been released by the police.

More information is expected to be released.

