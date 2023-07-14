Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Man Found Shot, Killed In White Oak Apartment Complex Parking Lot: Police

A death investigation has been launched in Montgomery County after a man was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars in White Oak, police say.

Montgomery County Police is investigating the fatal shooting.
Montgomery County Police is investigating the fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle after there were reports of a car that had struck several other vehicles. 

Police say that they found the driver at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

No information about the victim or possible shooter has been released by the police.

More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE