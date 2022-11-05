Virginia Cuban Restaurant Opening New Location In Maryland

A Virginia-based Cuban restaurant is coming to Maryland in the coming weeks.

Cubasi Bistro announced earlier this month they are opening a second location in Bethesda. The restaurant will be on the bottom floor of The Seasons Luxury Apartments, located at 4710 Bethesda Avenue, Bethesda Magazine reports.

Cubasi Bistro opened its first location in Loudoun, Virginia in 2019, according to The Burn. The restaurant specializes in Cuban cuisine, serving "a mixture of modern culinary ideas and 'traditional' dishes with a twist," according to Cubasi's website.

Service is first-come, first-serve as all menu items are made fresh to order each day. Items can also change throughout the day if supplies diminish. Yelp reviewers have routinely praised the restaurant for their diverse options and helpful staff.

"Highly recommended! Excellent food and service," one reviewer said. "Love the environment and the cleanliness of the place. The servers are knowledgeable of the dishes and answered every question we had."

"Excellent service and food," another reviewer said. "We ordered the Cuban and media noche, empanada, alcapurria and mofongo."

The location is expected to open in about two weeks, Bethesda Magazine reports. More information and updates about the restaurant can be found on their Facebook page.

