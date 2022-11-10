Maryland Family 'Lost Everything' After Fire Leaves Apartment Building 'Charred', 21 Displaced

A Maryland community is stepping up after a massive two-alarm apartment fire displaced nearly two dozen people last week, according to a GoFundMe created to support one of the affected families.

A friend of the Rivera family is making a difference raising funds to support the family after the fire at the complex in the 2370 block of Glenmont Circle left the apartments "completely charred" on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the GoFundMe.

The blaze began in the exterior of another apartment in the building after a couch caught fire. The flames quickly spread into a utility closet and they to the causeway for air conditioning before spreading into the building.

"We are hoping that with the donations from everyone, our good friend Martin and his family can recover from the unexpected loss of this devastating fire", states fundraiser organizer Johanna Orellana.

Although the Rivera family made it out safely, they "lost everything" to the flames.

Over $4,000 has been raised so far to help support the family and get them back on their feet.

To access the family's GoFundMe, click here.

