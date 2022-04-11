GLOSSLAB Polishing Off Montgomery County With New Bethesda Nail Salon

A New York City-based nail salon is bringing more color to Montgomery County residents, one nail at a time.

GLOSSLAB's first ever Maryland location opened in Bethesda on Friday, April 8. This marks the company’s first studio outside of the Tristate area and ninth location overall. Owner Rachel Glass said she filed Bethesda as for her next studio location because of the “colorful and vibrant community."

“It feels incredible to be able to expand GLOSSLAB to other parts of the country,” she said. “We have gotten so many messages from DC residents asking us when we would be opening in their area, so we're thrilled the day is finally here!”

Glass cut ties with her finance career so she could follow her "inner passion" and pursue GLOSSLAB full time. While working at a hedge fund, Glass said she found it nearly impossible to find an efficient manicure experience. That’s when the idea for GLOSSLAB was born (along with Glass's second daughter).

“I created GLOSSLAB to ethically and honestly change the narrative around the nail salon industry,” Glass said. “GLOSSLAB is innovative, efficient, and hygiene-focused, with completely waterless services and hospital grade sterilization.”

All GLOSSLAB studios feature technology-enhanced services and premium products including long-lasting polish, gel and non-toxic polishes. Each studio also practices top-notch safety procedures from online booking and cashless payments to contactless check-in and checkout.

This model also helps the busiest of clients fit a quick and tasteful touch-up into their crazy schedules. In fact, several celebrities have passed through GLOSSLAB’s studios including Neil Patrick Harris and Jennifer Garner. However, Glass said she strives to make every customer feel like a star.

“Our techs are seasoned in everything from nail designs to foils and we always have our finger on the pulse of the hottest nail trends,” she said. “We love that working men and women can pop in for a quick touch-up or pedicure while taking calls, working on projects, or even having meetings at the mani tables.”

Since opening her first studio in Flatiron in New York City, Glass has opened an additional eight studios across NYC, Connecticut and now Maryland. Glass credits this rapid expansion to her loyal customers "who help spread the word in each new market."

Glass is looking to expand throughout the DC area by opening several locations in the coming months in Georgetown, Dupont Circle and Union Market – and the buck doesn’t stop there.

“This year alone, we are expanding not only across DC but opening more locations in NYC and CT, alongside NJ, throughout the Miami area and Houston & Dallas,” Glass said. “I hope there's a GLOSSLAB on every corner across the country.”

GLOSSLAB will also be expanding their product line this summer as well as introducing a ton of proprietary products from a full line of nail polishes to at-home manicure and pedicure kits.

The new Bethesda studio is located at 4926 Elm Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found on GLOSSLAB's website.

