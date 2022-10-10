Doggone Good Deed: Maryland Animal Services Provide Relief For Florida Shelters After Hurricane

Good Samaritans in Maryland are coming to the aid of animal shelters that were flooded out by the impact of Hurricane Ian.

The Office of Animal Services’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) has welcomed dogs and cats from Florida to help alleviate the stress shelters in Florida are facing in the aftermath of the massive storm.

The animals were transported north from Florida on Thursday, Oct. 6, and many are now available for adaptation at MCASAC on Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood as of Monday, Oct. 10.

In total, 10 cats and three dogs are now available to find a forever home after taking the trek from the Humane Society of Pinellas, which acted as a transport hub for dogs and cats to move out of Florida in the wake of the hurricane to create more room in local shelters for displaced pets.

“As a Best Friends Network Partner, the Office of Animal Services (OAS) received a request for aid,” officials said. “Working together with the Best Friends Emergency Response team, OAS was able to accept 10 cats and three dogs from Animals from the transport originally came from multiple Florida shelters, but primarily from Manatee County Animal Services.”

Following the storm, the cats and dogs were given time to relax and recuperate from their journey before being evaluated both medically and behaviorally before they could be adopted.

In a statement, officials said that "through adoptions, education, outreach, and more, MCASAC serves as a critical community resource to promote and advocate for responsible pet care.

"MCASAC “provides high-standard sheltering and care to the homeless, abused, and neglected animals and ensures the safety and welfare of the County’s residents" as the county’s only open-admission, municipal shelter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.