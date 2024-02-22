Levantine Restaurant ‘ala’ Sets Opening Date For New Maryland Location

ala-Bethesda is opening its doors Friday, March 1 at the former Positano restaurant space at 4948 Fairmont Avenue.

Similar to its Washington DC location, the new spot’s cuisine couples Levantine-inspired creations with others from the Levant region of Turkey, Syria, and Israel.

The eatery sits 90 indoors and 30 more on the patio and is owned by Deniz Gulluoglu, who lives in the Cabin John area of Bethesda.

“We have always wanted to open a second restaurant closer to our home, in our community,” Gulluoglu says.

“Bethesda restaurants offer an array of culinary flavors, and we are thrilled to offer the community ala Bethesda, an exceptional Levantine dining experience, in the heart of Bethesda.”

Both restaurants’ kitchens are led by Maryland native and Corporate Chef Zachary Baker, who most recently worked as Chef de Cuisine at Xiquet and boasts experience at Chef de Cuisine at Xiquet as well.

Enjoy one of ala’s cocktails, which feature ingredients like turmeric, sumac, fig, rhubarb and dill. Happy hours are offered Monday through Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.

ala will offer 30 percent off to its customers and free parking for each reservation during the first month of service. Reservations can be made using Resy.

