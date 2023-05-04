Large Black Bear Spotted Roaming Around Rockville Neighborhood

An alert was issued by the Rockville City Police Department's Animal Control Division after a large black bear was caught taking in the sights in West Rockville, specifically in the areas of Woodley Gardens and Great Falls Road.

The Department of Natural Resources has been alerted to the animal's presence.

In the event of a bear sighting, officials offered a series of tips in case of a close encounter:

Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;

Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;

If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;

If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;

If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;

"If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas," according to officials. "Keep dogs under control.

"Stay away from the bear and advise others to do the same. Do not approach the bear so as to take a photo or video. Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people. A crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people."

A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

Anyone who happens to see a bear has been asked to call the Rockville City Police Department's non-emergency line by calling (2040) 314-8900.

