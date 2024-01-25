Kindergarten Student In Montgomery County Dies From COVID After Being Sent To Hospital Twice

On Thursday, an email was sent out to members of the community by Cannon Road Elementary School Principal Kristine Donohue, after a student passed away from the virus.

According to Donohue, the student was admitted to the hospital last week for COVID, and was readmitted before dying on Sunday, Jan. 21.

"As a staff, we are grieving this horrific loss," she wrote. "I ask that you keep (her) family and our staff in your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time."

The principal said that the school is now working with the system to get the necessary resources for students and staff as they continue working with the family about how to best move forward.

