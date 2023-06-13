'I'm Sorry': MD Councilwoman Issues Apology For Comment On Muslim Families During Meeting

Earlier this month, a heated conversation came to a head when Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink was a guest speaker during a discussion about parents being permitted to opt their children out of certain LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum.

During that meeting, things went awry for Mink, who reportedly made a comment lumping Muslim families in with white supremacists and “outright bigots.”

“Over the past several months, Muslim families have been calling for the Montgomery County Public Schools to restore its opt-out option from newly introduced curriculum and classroom discussions that some parents fear would force their children to violate their sincerely held religious beliefs,” according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The backlash was swift for Mink, who was quick to offer a public apology days after the meeting.

“I regret that although my remarks were focused on promoting inclusion, they created an opportunity for misunderstanding and mischaracterization,” she said. “I apologize for the hurt that this caused in the Muslim community.

Mink added that she has sat down and spoken with members of the community and she has “listened, and understands their concerns.”

“Even when individuals disagree about difficult issues, I am committed to finding space to foster authentic dialogue and seeking points of understanding,” she continued.

“I look forward to continuing to work with members of our Muslim and LGBTQIA+ communities as we take on issues of importance for all residents.”

