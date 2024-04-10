IDs Sought For 6 Suspects In Rockville Shooting: Police

Officers responded to the shooting report near the 900 block of Persei Place in Rockville around 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 8.

Detectives found shell casings and evidence that two businesses had been struck by gunfire.

Investigators released a two-minute clip showing the six suspects in the case, as well, as several persons of interest, on Wednesday, April 10.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, in his twenties or thirties, armed with a handgun, wearing a black ski mask, a long dark-colored jacket, black pants, and dark-colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, in his twenties or thirties, heavy-set, wearing a gray beanie, gray sweater, gray sweatpants, and white/gray shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Black male, in his twenties or thirties, with short black hair and a beard, wearing a tan jacket, a white shirt, light blue jeans, and white/blue shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as a Black male, in his twenties or thirties, with black short locs, wearing a black beanie with white stripes, a black hooded sweatshirt with pink/gray writing on the front and back, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

The fifth suspect is described as a Black male, in his twenties or thirties, wearing a black beanie with a white spider web design, a tan hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

The sixth suspect is described as a Black male, in his twenties or thirties, with black hair and some facial hair, wearing a yellow hat, a blue jacket, a shoulder bag, a white shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

Scroll down to view the full video clip.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects and persons of interest is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website and click on the “P3Tips” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000. Tips may remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.