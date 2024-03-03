Hiker Injured After Falling On Montgomery County Trail

A hiker was enjoying the weather at around 1 p.m. on March 1, when they took a fall on Billy Goat Trail A, prompting a call to Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, one person was injured, and witnesses said that the incident happened approximately 100 yards from the nearby shoreline.

Upon arrival paramedics found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, and they were transported by boat to be treated and evaluated.

The condition of the hiker was not available later on Sunday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.