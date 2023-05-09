Handsy Robber Gets Frisky With Woman Before Threatening To Kill Her In Chevy Chase: Police

Police investigators in Montgomery County are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who acted inappropriately with a woman inside a Chevy Chase business and threatened to kill her.

New surveillance photos were released by the Montgomery County Department of Police on Tuesday, May 9, as the agency continues to investigate an incident that was reported earlier this month.

Officers were first called on Monday, May 1, to the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, where there was a reported armed robbery that had just taken place inside a nearby business.

The investigation determined that the unknown suspect approached a woman in the stairwell of the commercial building. He then pushed her against a wall, touched her inappropriately, and displayed a knife while threatening her life, according to police.

He then grabbed her cell phone and threw it against the wall before taking a wallet and fleeing on foot.

The suspect has been described as being a Black man who is approximately 20 years old, 6-foot tall, with a thin athletic build. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

No other descriptive information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the man or armed robber has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

