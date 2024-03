-----------------------------------------------

A Montgomery County elementary school was placed under lockdown after reports of possible gunfire in the area, police said Wednesday, March 13.

MCPD confirmed the lockdown at Fox Chapel Elementary School in Germantown around 3:15 p.m.

The department stated that it is “confirming the validity of the report.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

