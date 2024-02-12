Group Wanted For Phone Store Robbery At Ellsworth Place Mall, Police Say

The robbery occurred at Lela Mobile in the Ellsworth Place Mall in Silver Spring on Thursday, February 1, police said.

Two people entered the store to drop off a phone for a repair around 3 p.m. When the employee asked for payment, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and grabbed it.

The employee and ran away after trying to stop the robbery. The second suspect then jumped over the counter and stole property before both suspects left the store with the stolen property.

Both suspects are believed to be Black males between the ages of 16 and 20, standing 5 feet 6-8 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds. The first suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants, police said.

The second had a black jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a knit hat.

The person of interest is a Black female with a dark hooded coat and dark-colored leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County and click on the P3Tips link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Tips may remain anonymous.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.