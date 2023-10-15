Freight Train Crashes Into Stalled Tow Truck In Silver Spring; No Injuries Reported

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officials say that a train collided with a tow truck, though its occupants were able to get out of the vehicle before the strike in Silver Spring.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported, and a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that there was no fuel spilled as a result of the train crash.

The incident forced rail traffic to be temporarily disabled, though there was train derailment and some roads in the area were temporarily blocked while first responders investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.