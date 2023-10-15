Fair 49°

Freight Train Crashes Into Stalled Tow Truck In Silver Spring; No Injuries Reported

Disaster was averted in Maryland on Saturday night when a CSX train smashed through a tow truck in a railroad crossing in Montgomery County.

The aftermath of the crash.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, officials say that a train collided with a tow truck, though its occupants were able to get out of the vehicle before the strike in Silver Spring.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported, and a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that there was no fuel spilled as a result of the train crash.

The incident forced rail traffic to be temporarily disabled, though there was train derailment and some roads in the area were temporarily blocked while first responders investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

