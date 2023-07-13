Five Injured In Shooting Outside Montgomery County Restaurant: Police

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the Sole D’italia restaurant in the Norbeck-Layhill neighborhood at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, where there was a reported altercation that included shots fired.

Police say that there were five victims, one of whom sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while four others suffered minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

Three women and two men were injured in the shooting.

According to investigators, there was an argument inside the restaurant that spilled into the parking lot, where the gunshots were fired. It is unclear what the disagreement was about or who was involved in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has bee asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

