Firebug Arrested For Costly Arson Spree In Gaithersburg: Officials

Officials say that Gaithersburg resident Fernando J.Herrera-Rivera is facing six counts of arson for setting several fires in his hometown on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The long night for first responders began around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, when crews were called to the Holbrook Center in Gaithersburg following a report of two-alarm fires, prompting a heavy presence from the fire department.

More than 75 firefighters responded to the initial call in the 400 block of South Frederick Avenue to control three separate fires.

A two-alarm fire was called in around an hour later at 3:15 a.m. at LaFrontera Restaurant on Russell Avenue, minutes away from the initial blaze, where there were several cars up in flames that spread to a nearby building.

Dozens of firefighters were called to help knock down the flames in the second incident, which was extinguished by approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, though the damage had already been done.

In total, six fires were set, reportedly causing upwards of $1 million in damages, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.

Herrera-Rivera is being held without bond.

