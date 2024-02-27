Fair 45°

Fingerprints Lead Officers To Burglar Wanted For Months In Montgomery County, Police Say

Fingerprints led investigators to a man who broke into a mobile phone shop in Montgomery County months ago, police said.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)
The burglary occurred around 4 a.m. at the Cricket Wireless store in the 11300 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton on Friday, Nov. 17, Montgomery County Police said in a Monday release. Mukhtar Ali Mohamed, 27, allegedly broke into the store, stole merchandise and left.

Mohamed, of Silver Spring, touched a glass door with his right hand just before he tried to burglarize the Montgomery County Liquor Store just one block down about an hour beforehand, ultimately leaving the scene after trying unsuccessfully to break the door with a rock, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed Mohamed touching the door, prompting detectives to lift latent prints and confirm his identification.

Mohamed was charged on an arrest warrant with theft, attempted second-degree burglary and second-degree burglary on Friday, Jan. 26. He has been served with the warrant at a detention center in Washington, DC, where he is currently being held on unrelated charges.

The MCPD-Violent Crime Information Center (VCIC) also assisted.

