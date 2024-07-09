Fight Investigation Leads To Murder Charge For Gaithersburg Man, Police Say

Wesley Cooper was taken into custody early on Tuesday morning as detectives continue to investigate the death of a 45-year-old who was found inside an apartment in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane.

Officers responded to the apartment shortly after 1 a.m. on July 9, where there were reports of a fight in progress, where they were met by Cooper.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a man inside the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Details about the victim's identity are being withheld on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gaithersburg resident was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and first-degree murder. He's being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending his upcoming bond hearing.

