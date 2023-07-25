Family Displaced By Smoky, Costly Fire In Montgomery County (Photos)

It was a hot day for firefighters, who had to contend with baking temperatures while also attempting to douse the flames inside the home that went up in flames in the 11800 block of Goodloe Road in the Kensington neighborhood, leaving one family displaced.

Two firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, though a family of four was able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is believed to be damaged lithium batteries. The damage is estimated to be approximately $400,000. HazMat teams were also called to the scene.

Firefighters remained at the home on Tuesday afternoon to corral any possible hot spots or flare-ups that sparked.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

