Fair 64°

SHARE

Fallen Hiker Airlifted From Chesapeake And Ohio Canal National Historical Park

A fallen hiker was airlifted from a trail at Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park on Tuesday morning, March 12.

Chesapeake &amp; Ohio Canal National Historical Park

Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park

Photo Credit: Twitter (@mcfrsPIO)
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to reports of the injured hiker near the Burma Road Trail between Burma Road and MacArthur Boulevard at Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park in Great Falls around 11:15 a.m., MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Crews extracted the victim and provided on-scene treatment. The victim was then airlifted by USParkEagle to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, Piringer said.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE