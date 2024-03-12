Fallen Hiker Airlifted From Chesapeake And Ohio Canal National Historical Park

The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to reports of the injured hiker near the Burma Road Trail between Burma Road and MacArthur Boulevard at Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park in Great Falls around 11:15 a.m., MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Crews extracted the victim and provided on-scene treatment. The victim was then airlifted by USParkEagle to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, Piringer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.