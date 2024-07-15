Silver Spring resident Ezekial Solomon has been identified by investigators as the motorcyclist killed on Saturday afternoon after crashing into a Honda that was making a turn in North Bethesda.

First responders were called at approximately 5 p.m. on July 13 to the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Tilden Lane, where there was a reported crash involving a motorcycle and van.

Investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police say that Solomon was heading north on Old Georgetown Road when he struck a Honda Odyssey that was attempting to make a left turn onto the eastbound lanes of Nicholson Lane.

Solomon was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was uninjured in the incident, which led to temporary lane closures in the area while police probed the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

