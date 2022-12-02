Santa To Ride Motorcycle Through Montgomery County

Santa Claus will take time out of his busy Christmas schedule next week to visit The Children's Inn during the annual Montgomery County Santa Ride, officials announce.

Santa and his elves will travel through the county on their motorcycles as they make their way to bring gifts and donations from local businesses and organizations to children and families on Wednesday, Dec. 7, announced Montgomery County officials.

The Montgomery County Police Department is inviting residents to visit any of the scheduled locations to see Santa and his motor officer elves and to drop off holiday gifts for the children at the Children's Inn.

"The Children’s Inn at NIH is a residential “Place Like Home’’ for families with children participating in leading-edge research studies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. The NIH Clinical Center is the nation’s premier biomedical research hospital, providing an opportunity for our residents to be partners in advancing medical discoveries and improving the health of people all over the world. While the NIH takes care of the child’s medical needs, The Inn tends to the child’s heart, soul and spirit."

Officers will leave the 5th District Police Station located at 20000 Aircraft Drive in Germantown at 10 a.m. From there, the itinerary is as follows:

10:20 – 10:40 a.m.: Damascus Shopping Center

11:00 – 11:20 a.m.: District Harley

11:40 – 11:55 a.m.: Olney Shopping Center

12:20 – 12:40 p.m.: Rockville Town Center

12:55- 1:10 p.m.: Rio

1:20 – 1:45 p.m.: Montgomery County Police Headquarters

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.: Lunch

4:00 – 4:20 p.m.: Pike & Rose

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.: The Children’s Inn at NIH

Private Event: Officers will briefly enter the NIH property so that Santa can say a few words to resident patients outside the main doors of The Children's Inn. The ride will conclude with a ride around the NIH property.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.