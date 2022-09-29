Rockville Cancels 'Rocktobierfest' As Severe Weather From Hurricane Ian Approaches

The City of Rockville has announced the cancelation of an anticipated festival scheduled for this weekend as Hurricane Ian continues to make its way up the coast, officials say.

Rocktobierfest, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been officially canceled after forecasts of inclement weather cover Montgomery County and surrounding areas after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the City of Rockville.

The city has announced that there will be no makeup date for the event.

