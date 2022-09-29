Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: US Army Major, Doctor Wife In Rockville Accused Of Sharing Military Medical Info With Russia
Events

Rockville Cancels 'Rocktobierfest' As Severe Weather From Hurricane Ian Approaches

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Rocktobierfest has been canceled
Rocktobierfest has been canceled Photo Credit: City of Rockville @Rockville411 (Twitter)

The City of Rockville has announced the cancelation of an anticipated festival scheduled for this weekend as Hurricane Ian continues to make its way up the coast, officials say.

Rocktobierfest, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been officially canceled after forecasts of inclement weather cover Montgomery County and surrounding areas after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the City of Rockville.

The city has announced that there will be no makeup date for the event.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.