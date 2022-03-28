Maryland’s Jared Bush Takes Home An Oscar For ‘Encanto’

A Gaithersburg native was part of the creative team who scored an Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

Jared Bush directed the 2021 Disney animated film, “Encanto" along with co-director Byron Howard. Bush and Howard accepted the award along with storywriters Charise Castro Smith and Jason Hand award Sunday night.

“This is a movie about family, and we would not be here without our family,” Bush added before thanking his own wife and kids.

This was Bush’s first Oscar nomination and win, according to Deadline Hollywood. In their speech, Bush also thanked the “entire country of Colombia," in which the movie is set.

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman congratulated Bush on Twitter by saying, “I don’t know about you, but the headline for me at the #Oscars was Gaithersburg native @thejaredbush winning an Academy Award.”

“Encanto” beat out four other films, including two other Disney features “Luca” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” for the award. Bush is also known for his work on “Moana” and “Zootopia.”

