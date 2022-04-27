Contact Us
Montgomery
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Coming To This Maryland County

David Cifarelli
Chef Robert Irvine addresses the 2016 USO Gala, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)
Chef Robert Irvine addresses the 2016 USO Gala, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill) Photo Credit: Jim Greenhill from McLean, USA/Wikipedia Commons

Looking for an opportunity to have your favorite alcohol autographed by a famous chef? Well look no further!

Aspen Hill Liquor and Wine Store in Silver Spring is hosting a "Meet and Greet Bottle Signing" with Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, May 13. 

Irvine will be onsite to offer fans samples of his newly released products exclusive to Montgomery County. People can also walk away with an autographed bottle of the chef's new Gin or Vodka. 

Prior bottle purchases are not required but reservations are. Tickets are available on Eventbrite

