DUI Driver Injures Maryland State Police Trooper Directing Traffic

The Thanksgiving holiday got into an inauspicious start for 21-year-old Collin Rono, who is facing a DUI charge after driving into the back of a state police cruiser while troopers were working to direct traffic amid flooding in North Bethesda on Tuesday night.

According to police, shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, troopers from the Rockville Barrack were called to the northbound lanes of I-270 near Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda to assist with flooding throughout the area.

While the injured trooper was sitting in his marked police vehicle - with its emergency lights activated to divert drivers from the flooding - a Hyundai, driven by Rono, drove into the back of the SUV, injuring the trooper, who was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda for treatment and evaluation of his injuries and has since been released, officials confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Rono was charged with driving under the influence and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center while he waits to be seen by a district court commissioner for his initial appearance.

"With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to drive responsibly on Maryland roadways," officials said in a statement. "Avoid aggressive, distracted, or impaired driving. If partaking in the holiday festivities, be sure to make a plan for a sober driver before heading out to your destination."

