Divine Deal: Cemetery Included In Sale Of Shuttered Hyattstown Methodist Church

The former Hyattstown United Methodist Church, which held its last service in August, is on the market for $799,000 on Loopnet.

The 4,000-square-foot specialty building near the Frederick County line on Route 355 in Clarksburg is divided by three land parcels which include a small church with a "simple" sanctuary and hall; a former parsonage with modular classrooms; and a cemetery, the listing says.

Conveyed with the space are an organ and piano, a "wet bar" kitchen, oil-fired boiler, A/C components on the upper level exterior of the building, modular trailer, and more.

The buyer must allow public access to the cemetery during reasonable times, mow the grass, and allow any remaining scheduled burials.

